'Chelsea Did Very Good' - Shakhtar CEO on Mykhailo Mudryk Deal

IMAGO / Colorsport

Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin spoke publicly regarding how the deal for Mykhailo Mudryk came to fruition.

Given how quickly everything came together to bring Mykhailo Mudryk to Stamford Bridge, it is hardly surprising that there is significant interest amongst Chelsea fans regarding the details of the deal. 

Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin spoke on Tuesday about the deal, shedding a bit of light on how the Blues were able to swoop in and close the deal.

Mykhailo Mudryk

'We are not blaming Arsenal, but Chelsea did very good, in a professional way. They were very, very professional in negotiations. For us, it's very welcomed and it's a pleasure.'

'Overall... the same [final offer from Chelsea and Arsenal]. Not approximately the same - it was the same figure. The fixed part, variable part, and bonuses. But the fixed part & bonuses... completely different.'

Mykhailo Mudryk

Following revealing this information regarding the negotiations, Palkin finished by reiterating his belief in the abilities of the young Ukrainian, which should excite Chelsea supporters. 

'When we discussed with Chelsea to analyze this deal I said I believe 100% you can sell him in the future for much more expensive than you're buying him.'

'I believe Mudryk will bring Chelsea a lot of titles.'

