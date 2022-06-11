Skip to main content
Chelsea Fan Claims People Will Remember The Blues From Last Season As Better Than Liverpool

Football vlogger and Chelsea fan George Benson believes that despite Liverpool's near "miraculous" quadruple, Thomas Tuchel's side's season will be remembered by people in years to come as superior.

The Blues finished the season with the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup - two trophies that the club had never won previously. They won their second Champions League the season before last.

Supercup

Benson featured on a BetVictor video saying, "The history books are going to remember Chelsea's season this year probably in the same kind of quality and same light as that of Liverpool's".

He also added, "History will remember Liverpool's 21/22 as 'what if?'", after the Reds finished runners-up to Manchester City in the league and lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. 

Jurgen Klopp's side did, however, win the FA and League Cup, where they edged Chelsea on penalties on both occasions. Liverpool also finished eighteen points above the West London club.

FA Cup final

The tweet was posted on Saturday lunch time and has received over one hundred replies, disagreeing with the controversial take. 

The 27-year-old influencer has 224,000 subscribers on his own YouTube channel, "George Benson Football", and he uploads daily Chelsea content. He regularly attends games.

