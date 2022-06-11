Chelsea Fan Claims People Will Remember The Blues From Last Season As Better Than Liverpool

Football vlogger and Chelsea fan George Benson believes that despite Liverpool's near "miraculous" quadruple, Thomas Tuchel's side's season will be remembered by people in years to come as superior.

The Blues finished the season with the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup - two trophies that the club had never won previously. They won their second Champions League the season before last.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Benson featured on a BetVictor video saying, "The history books are going to remember Chelsea's season this year probably in the same kind of quality and same light as that of Liverpool's".

He also added, "History will remember Liverpool's 21/22 as 'what if?'", after the Reds finished runners-up to Manchester City in the league and lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp's side did, however, win the FA and League Cup, where they edged Chelsea on penalties on both occasions. Liverpool also finished eighteen points above the West London club.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

The tweet was posted on Saturday lunch time and has received over one hundred replies, disagreeing with the controversial take.

The 27-year-old influencer has 224,000 subscribers on his own YouTube channel, "George Benson Football", and he uploads daily Chelsea content. He regularly attends games.

Read More Chelsea News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner