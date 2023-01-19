Skip to main content
'Don't Misjudge The Time' - Timo Werner On His Time At Chelsea

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

'Don't Misjudge The Time' - Timo Werner On His Time At Chelsea

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner has spoken regarding the time he spent at Stamford Bridge.

Though his stint at Chelsea did not go to plan, given the heightened expectations that surrounded his arrival from RB Leipzig, Timo Werner still holds Chelsea in high regard, speaking with Sport Bild recently on the topic. 

The German made sure to reiterate that the years he spent in England were not without success and also maturely stated he was not a part of the long-term plans at Stamford Bridge, something he had to accept. 

'Don't misjudge the time either, after all, I won the Champions League at Chelsea! And privately I've met a lot of great people and made friends. In the end, I wasn't part of the coach's plan anymore. You have to accept that.'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Timo Werner

The forward finished by saying he still receives messages from Chelsea fans and cherishes his willingness to always act like himself. 

'I still get a lot of letters from Chelsea fans or am addressed on vacation - almost always positively. I think they liked that I was authentic. It's important that you can be who you are in football too. And you don't always have to pretend.'

