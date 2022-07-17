‘Everybody’s Going to Be Happy’ - Edouard Mendy on Kalidou Koulibaly Joining Chelsea
Edouard Mendy has expressed how happy he is that his international teammate Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Chelsea.
Earlier this week, Chelsea announced the signing of Napoli's Koulibaly for a reported fee of £34millon.
The Senegalese defender comes in as the Blues second highest paid player behind Raheem Sterling, who also joined this summer transfer window.
Koulibaly is the first of three expected centre-backs joining Thomas Tuchel's side this summer after Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger departed Stamford Bridge.
Even though he speaks great English, it's always hard coming into a new side in a new country.
Luckily, Koulibaly has his Senegalese teammate Edouard Mendy who will be able to get him introduced to everyone quickly.
Speaking to Chelseafc.com, Mendy has spoken about what Koulibaly is like as a person and how he will fit right in at Stamford Bridge.
"He is a guy who likes the responsibility, but also he can joke with everyone, so we need this kind of person. And I think everybody's going to be happy with him and what they see.
"Every year we had this - the link with Chelsea and Kalidou in the media - and this year it happens so I am happy."
