Skip to main content

‘Everybody’s Going to Be Happy’ - Edouard Mendy on Kalidou Koulibaly Joining Chelsea

Edouard Mendy has expressed how happy he is that his international teammate Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Chelsea.

Earlier this week, Chelsea announced the signing of Napoli's Koulibaly for a reported fee of £34millon.

The Senegalese defender comes in as the Blues second highest paid player behind Raheem Sterling, who also joined this summer transfer window.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly is the first of three expected centre-backs joining Thomas Tuchel's side this summer after Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger departed Stamford Bridge.

Even though he speaks great English, it's always hard coming into a new side in a new country.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Luckily, Koulibaly has his Senegalese teammate Edouard Mendy who will be able to get him introduced to everyone quickly.

Kalidou Koulibaly AFCON Senegal

Speaking to Chelseafc.com, Mendy has spoken about what Koulibaly is like as a person and how he will fit right in at Stamford Bridge.

"He is a guy who likes the responsibility, but also he can joke with everyone, so we need this kind of person. And I think everybody's going to be happy with him and what they see.

"Every year we had this - the link with Chelsea and Kalidou in the media - and this year it happens so I am happy."

Read More Chelsea News

Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Youngster Armando Broja Set For A Move To West Ham United

By Melissa Edwards12 minutes ago
Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Reopened Talks For Defender Jules Kounde As Barcelona Try to Steal, Fabrizio Romano Reveals

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago
imago1013219114h
Match Coverage

Watch: Reece James Scores Incredible Own Goal As Chelsea Win Their First Game of Pre-Season

By Melissa Edwards5 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

‘They’re Not There Yet’ - Pundit Explains Why Raphinha Snubbed Chelsea to Join Barcelona

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfer News

Sporting Lisbon ‘Expecting’ an Offer for Matheus Nunes With Chelsea & Liverpool Interested

By Callum Baker-Ellis13 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta
Transfer News

‘Too Much Respect’ - Journalist Provides an Update on Cesar Azpilicueta’s Transfer to Barcelona

By Callum Baker-Ellis13 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

How Much Kalidou Koulibaly Will Be Earning at Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis18 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

‘Shock to the System’ - Pundit Sceptical on if Raheem Sterling Will Succeed at Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis23 hours ago