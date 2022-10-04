'He's A Fantastic Kid' - Graham Potter on Conor Gallagher

Fresh off last weekend's late winner against Crystal Palace, Conor Gallagher was the recipient of praise from his manager, Graham Potter, this week.

Speaking with Chelsea media, Potter detailed his thoughts on the Englishman's character and desire to succeed.

'I really like Conor. He’s a fantastic kid, first of all, who trains well every day and he’s desperate to do well, he’s desperate to play for Chelsea and he’s desperate to be successful here. So that’s a great starting point'.

IMAGO / PA Images

Potter continued on to discuss what he needs to do to best to utilize the young midfielder to ensure he is a success at Stamford Bridge.

'Now it’s about finding the right balance for him to be in the team and for the players on the pitch to play to their optimal level on a regular basis. Regarding Conor as a person though, he’s absolutely top'.

IMAGO / PA Images

Following a successful loan at Crystal Palace, the 22-year-old has struggled to find his form in Chelsea colors. Previous manager Thomas Tuchel struggled to find a tole to utilize him in and it remains to be seen where he will play under Potter.

Gallagher will be looking to build on this goal and cement a place within the Chelsea first team.

Read More Chelsea Stories