Skip to main content
'He's A Fantastic Kid' - Graham Potter on Conor Gallagher

IMAGO / PA Images

'He's A Fantastic Kid' - Graham Potter on Conor Gallagher

Graham Potter spoke with the club media team regarding midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Fresh off last weekend's late winner against Crystal Palace, Conor Gallagher was the recipient of praise from his manager, Graham Potter, this week. 

Speaking with Chelsea media, Potter detailed his thoughts on the Englishman's character and desire to succeed. 

'I really like Conor. He’s a fantastic kid, first of all, who trains well every day and he’s desperate to do well, he’s desperate to play for Chelsea and he’s desperate to be successful here. So that’s a great starting point'. 

Conor Gallagher

Potter continued on to discuss what he needs to do to best to utilize the young midfielder to ensure he is a success at Stamford Bridge. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

'Now it’s about finding the right balance for him to be in the team and for the players on the pitch to play to their optimal level on a regular basis. Regarding Conor as a person though, he’s absolutely top'.

Conor Gallagher Chelsea Goal vs Crystal Palace

Following a successful loan at Crystal Palace, the 22-year-old has struggled to find his form in Chelsea colors. Previous manager Thomas Tuchel struggled to find a tole to utilize him in and it remains to be seen where he will play under Potter.

Gallagher will be looking to build on this goal and cement a place within the Chelsea first team. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku Deal 'Close'

By Stephen Smith
Conor Gallagher
Media

'It's Another Step' - Graham Potter On Conor Gallagher

By Stephen Smith
Fiyako Tomori
News

Report: Fiyako Tomori Speaks On Chelsea Ahead Of Champions League Clash

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Allowed To Leave In January Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Jhon Duran
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Liverpool Interested In Jhon Duran From Chicago Fire

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Hakim Ziyech Being Considered For A January By AC Milan

By Luka Foley
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is In Final Stages

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Not A Done Deal

By Melissa Edwards