'He's Trained Well' - Graham Potter On Denis Zakaria

Since joining on loan from Juventus, Denis Zakaria has endured a rough start to life at Stamford Bridge. He has yet to make his debut for the Blues and his manager Graham Potter was asked for an update ahead of the club's match against Dinamo Zagreb.

In the past, Potter has stated his belief that opportunities would eventually arise for the Swiss midfielder and that did not change on Tuesday.

'He has been really good. He's trained well and has been supporting his teammates. Obviously, he's disappointed not to play. He's in the frame for tomorrow.'

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The 25-year-old was a last-minute attempt by Todd Boehly to shore up the midfield and, though injuries have plagued that part of the pitch, he is still yet to see any bit of playing time.

Another matter complicating things is the change of managers following his move. Zakaria was brought in with Thomas Tuchel's setup and play style in mind and now finds himself in an entirely new system working under a manager who did not bring him in.

If things continue down a similar path, there may be potential for this loan deal to be reexamined in January, where the possibility of it being cut short would surely be discussed.

