'He's Very Nice' - Jorginho On Graham Potter

Upon the resumption of team training, Jorginho has spoken with Sky Sports regarding his perception of Graham Potter after their first few months of working together.

To begin with, the Italian has praised the Englishman's work ethic and preparation, two things he has already picked up on from his manager.

'He's very nice, even if from the outside it may seem like he isn't. He's a good person, a hard worker and for me, he's very prepared, he has his own ideas, very clear.'

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The midfielder finished by commending Potter's man-management skills and stating his belief that he is on the right track to experiencing success at Stamford Bridge.

'He's creating this good relationship with the players based on trust and communication. I think he's on the right track to do well.'

Jorginho's long-term future is clouded by uncertainty but, based on these quotes, it seems he would be open to continuing to work with Potter.

