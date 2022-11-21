'I Didn't Expect It' - Conor Gallagher On Making World Cup

Midfielder Conor Gallagher has experienced a lot of milestones this year in his return from a season on loan at Crystal Palace. The most recent of which was likely the most notable to date for the young Englishman: being included in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old gave his thoughts on this development, detailing both his surprise and pleasure at such an illustrious achievement.

IMAGO / PA Images

'I didn’t expect it [World Cup call-up]. I don’t know about percentages, I’m not great at maths. I didn’t really expect it. Obviously, I was hoping there was a chance. I kept hoping, and when I got the text, I was so proud and honoured.'

He continued on to again express his surprise in being called up, given his fluctuating minutes and Chelsea's struggles to begin the season.

'I was a little bit surprised. I’ve not played consistent football with Chelsea and as a team Chelsea have not played great this season - we’ve definitely got a lot to improve and I am sure we will. But I am very grateful and honored.'

IMAGO / PA Images

It remains to be seen how much the midfielder will see the field in Qatar, but his inclusion alone could give him a boost for the rest of the season.

