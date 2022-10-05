Skip to main content
'I Hope To Have A Good Welcome' - Olivier Giroud On Return To Stamford Bridge

IMAGO / Sportimage

'I Hope To Have A Good Welcome' - Olivier Giroud On Return To Stamford Bridge

Ahead of Wednesday's matchup between AC Milan and Chelsea, former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has discussed his thoughts on returning to Stamford Bridge.

Olivier Giroud enjoyed many memorable moments at Stamford Bridge and will be returning to west London for the first time since departing Chelsea. He met with reporters on Tuesday and discussed his thoughts regarding this return. 

Speaking to Nick Purewal, the Frenchman first touched on his pride to be taking the field at Stamford Bridge as a Milan player. 

'I told my team-mates right now when we were walking around the pitch that I'm very proud to come here with the great Milan to play in the Champions League, to play in our colours and to defend our badge.'

Giroud x Tuchel
Scroll to Continue

Read More

He finished by discussing his hopes of a warm welcome from the Chelsea faithful before conceding he will be little help by way of insight into current Blues tactics. 

'I hope to have a good welcome, because I spent a nice three-a-half years here with trophies. They changed the manager so I don't really know how they are going to play. I could have helped more if it was Tuchel!'

Given his contributions to the club's recent Champions League success, a warm welcome is likely on the cards for the veteran striker, though, with his former club in need of a positive Champions League result, fans will be hoping he blanks on the evening. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kalidou Koulibaly
Media

'We Keep On Going' - Kalidou Koulibaly Discusses Managerial Change

By Stephen Smith
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Lose N'Golo Kante On A Free Next Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Olivier Giroud
Match Coverage

Olivier Giroud Speaks On His Return To Chelsea In The Champions League

By Dylan McBennett
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interest In Dusan Vlahovic Is Not Significant

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan CEO Speaks On Milan Skriniar Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Monitoring The Situation Of Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs AC Milan Predicted XI: UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

Kalidou Koulibaly Speaks On Champions League Opponent AC Milan

By Connor Dossi-White