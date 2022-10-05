'I Hope To Have A Good Welcome' - Olivier Giroud On Return To Stamford Bridge

Olivier Giroud enjoyed many memorable moments at Stamford Bridge and will be returning to west London for the first time since departing Chelsea. He met with reporters on Tuesday and discussed his thoughts regarding this return.

Speaking to Nick Purewal, the Frenchman first touched on his pride to be taking the field at Stamford Bridge as a Milan player.

'I told my team-mates right now when we were walking around the pitch that I'm very proud to come here with the great Milan to play in the Champions League, to play in our colours and to defend our badge.'

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He finished by discussing his hopes of a warm welcome from the Chelsea faithful before conceding he will be little help by way of insight into current Blues tactics.

'I hope to have a good welcome, because I spent a nice three-a-half years here with trophies. They changed the manager so I don't really know how they are going to play. I could have helped more if it was Tuchel!'

Given his contributions to the club's recent Champions League success, a warm welcome is likely on the cards for the veteran striker, though, with his former club in need of a positive Champions League result, fans will be hoping he blanks on the evening.

