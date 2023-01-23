'I Think He Did Brilliantly' - Cesar Azpilicueta On Mudryk Debut

Having recently arrived from Shaktar, Mykhailo Mudryk was thrown in the deep end on Saturday, making his debut at Anfield for Chelsea. He shined in his brief cameo, something that was not lost on his captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spaniard made sure to get across just how impressed he was with the Ukrainian forward, making the point it was his first action in months and mentioning some of the traits Mudryk has already shown in training.

'I’ve seen a very focused lad with great determination, great ambition. It was his first game since November... he played 35 minutes at Anfield so it’s not the easiest debut and I think he did brilliantly.'

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

He also mentioned how there is already a connection between the fans and Mudryk and that he has shown an ability to play both in space and in front of a settled defensive line, two things forwards need to succeed in the Premier League.

'He has a great connection with the fans as well. He’s a player who can have that mix between playing good football with his feet and also running into space. You could see his speed.'

It is still early doors but, if his appearance against Liverpool is a sign of things to come, then Chelsea fans should be very excited.

