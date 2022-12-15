Skip to main content
'I Will Be Back Soon' - Armando Broja Speaks On Injury

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has provided fans with an update following his injury against Aston Villa.

Following a gruesome-looking injury against Aston Villa, Armando Broja's worst fears have been realized and he will miss the rest of the season due to the ACL injury he suffered. 

The young forward will naturally be devastated by this development and he took to Instagram to share an update with fans. 

Armando Broja

'Devastated to be ending 2022 in this way.  It's been difficult to process everything over the past few days but I am determined to come back even stronger and better than before.'

'Everyone has their own journey to the top, this is just a minor setback for the food things to come in the future. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support. It means a lot. I appreciate them all. I will be back soon.'

The Albanian will be out for the rest of the season at the very least, a crushing blow for a young player trying to work his way into the first team at a club like Chelsea. 

Armando Broja

All that Broja can do now is fully devote himself to his recovery and, if this message is anything to go off, he will be doing just that. Chelsea fans will be eagerly awaiting his return.

