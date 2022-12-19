Skip to main content
'I'm Still Positive' - Denis Zakaria On Future

Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria discussed his ideas for the future recently.

Since arriving on loan from Juventus, Denis Zakaria has found playing time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge. He discussed his stint thus far at Chelsea as well as his hopes that things will change in the upcoming fixtures. 

The Swiss midfielder first acknowledged the need to constantly improve and display his abilities whenever he gets the chance while continuing to have a positive mindset throughout. 

'I'm still positive about it all, and then I'll see what will happen. I still need to improve some things and show the coach what I can. When I get to play, I have to show that I am good.'

Denis Zakaria
He finished by stating that he does not believe he has done enough thus far at his new club but reiterated he will continue to work hard every day to make it as a Chelsea player. 

'It has not been enough so far, but I work hard to get my chance in this big club.'

The Swiss midfielder was made to wait until early November to make his debut as a Blue but it seems he is not letting this get him down and will do all he can to establish himself within Graham Potter's plans. 

