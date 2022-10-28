'I’m the same as you guys' - Trevoh Chalobah On Dealing With Pressure

It can be mentally difficult for any player when breaking into the first team and Trevoh Chalobah is no different. The young defender recently spoke about just how difficult it was and what sort of steps he has undertaken to better deal with this new reality.

He first mentioned just how hard it was mentally in his debut season.

'People don’t know what footballers are going through, people think we’re superhumans, I was dealing with anxiety towards the start of last season, playing at a big club, 40,000 every week, the champions league winning team the year before, it was tough.'

IMAGO / Sportimage

The defender finished by sharing how he dealt with these new feelings.

'I don’t get it now, I’ve dealt with it, it was just talking to my family really, we’re all really close. People think we don’t get affected by what people say? I’m the same as you guys.'

It is encouraging to hear a prominent player speak about matters such as this. Given this development as well as his recent performances, things are looking up for the young defender after a subpar start to the campaign.

