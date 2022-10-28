Skip to main content
'I’m the same as you guys' - Trevoh Chalobah On Dealing With Pressure

IMAGO / Sportimage

'I’m the same as you guys' - Trevoh Chalobah On Dealing With Pressure

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah recently opened up on difficulties he has faced breaking into a team as big as Chelsea.

It can be mentally difficult for any player when breaking into the first team and Trevoh Chalobah is no different. The young defender recently spoke about just how difficult it was and what sort of steps he has undertaken to better deal with this new reality.

He first mentioned just how hard it was mentally in his debut season. 

'People don’t know what footballers are going through, people think we’re superhumans, I was dealing with anxiety towards the start of last season, playing at a big club, 40,000 every week, the champions league winning team the year before, it was tough.'

Trevoh Chalobah
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The defender finished by sharing how he dealt with these new feelings. 

'I don’t get it now, I’ve dealt with it, it was just talking to my family really, we’re all really close. People think we don’t get affected by what people say? I’m the same as you guys.'

It is encouraging to hear a prominent player speak about matters such as this. Given this development as well as his recent performances, things are looking up for the young defender after a subpar start to the campaign. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea In Contact With Jorginho's Agent Over New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Have Verbal Agreement To Extend Romelu Lukaku Loan Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Karen Carney
News

Chelsea Women Have 3 Former Players Inducted Into WSL Hall of Fame

By Melissa Edwards
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Denzel Dumfries Is Still A Target For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Benjamin Sesko
Transfer News

Report: Benjamin Sesko's Agent Spotted With Todd Boehly Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Bruno Guimaraes
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Enquire About Newcastle Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

By Dylan McBennett
Stamford BRidge Chelsea
News

Official: Joe Shields Named Chelsea Co-Director Of Recruitment And Talent

By Luka Foley
Kai Havertz
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Turned Down Bayern Munich Approach For Kai Havertz

By Dylan McBennett