Skip to main content
'I'm Very Excited' - Mykhailo Mudryk On Joining Chelsea

IMAGO / Colorsport

'I'm Very Excited' - Mykhailo Mudryk On Joining Chelsea

Recent Chelsea rival Mykhailo Mudryk offered his thoughts on joining the London club.

Having now officially been confirmed as a Chelsea player, Mykhailo Mudryk has discussed his thoughts on this step in his career. 

To begin with, the Ukrainian expressed his excitement to be joining the project at Stamford Bridge and his eagerness to contribute to trophies in the future. 

'I’m very excited to be here and be part of the Chelsea project. This is a big club and I’m happy to be here. I want to try and help the team win titles, I want to try and improve my game and always do my best for Chelsea.'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mykhailo Mudryk

The forward finished by reiterating his commitment to hard-work and again highlighting his excitement to get started in English football.

'My career has always been focused on hard work and that is why I’m here today. Hard work is a very strong thing for me and something I’ve always looked to do. Every match in the Premier League is very difficult but I really can’t wait to get started here.'

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Mykhailo Mudryk
Media

'Chelsea Did Very Good' - Shakhtar CEO on Mykhailo Mudryk Deal

By Stephen Smith
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Looking For Around £40 Million For Midfielder

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In 16-Year Old Gianluca Prestianni

By Dylan McBennett
Noni Madueke
Transfer News

Report: PSV Rejected Chelsea's First Bid For Noni Madueke

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Arsen Zakharyan In January

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Roberto De Zerbi Speaks On Chelsea Target Leandro Trossard

By Dylan McBennett
Khephren Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Priority Is Now A Midfielder For January

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Mason Mount Contract Talks On Hold Until After January

By Dylan McBennett