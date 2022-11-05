'It Came To An End Too Early' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea Tenure

It is hardly a secret that Thomas Tuchel was shocked and saddened by his dismissal as Chelsea boss, and his recent interview with The Hindu confirmed this.

IMAGO / Grubisic

The German detailed his sadness when departing Stamford Bridge and his vision of spending many years at the helm of Chelsea.

'I am sad because I think my job at Chelsea was not finished. I had a fantastic relationship with the players. We had a fantastic relationship with all the staff.'

'We did this together, and I was in for the long run. I was ready to go a long way because I felt happy, but the owners had a different idea, and you have to accept it.'

IMAGO / Grubisic

He also mentioned his love for the club, something that was certainly not lost on supporters during his time in charge.

'I loved every day at Chelsea. It came to an end too early for me. But it was out of my hands.'

It is unclear when he will get back into football or where it will be, but the German still has Chelsea in his heart and would hopefully be given a warm reception back at Stamford Bridge should the opportunity present itself down the line.

