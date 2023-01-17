'It Was A Very Hard Win' - Kepa On Crystal Palace Victory

Chelsea got back to winning ways over the weekend, picking up a valuable three points against London rivals Crystal Palace. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga spoke with reporters about how he thinks this win may end up being a catalyst for the side.

The Spaniard first acknowledged that the win was not easy to come by and highlighted the various ways Chelsea had to stand tall in order to see the result out.

'It was a very hard win. We suffered a lot in the last 15 minutes. They put a lot of balls into the box and it was hard to defend it.'

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Kepa finished by relaying the positive effect this result has had on the dressing room.

'It is good to see the people happy in the changing room, it will help their confidence. Hopefully, this is the start.

Since taking over, Graham Potter has found it difficult to build momentum with his new side. He will be desperate to get his side back into the Champions League places and, like Kepa, the English manager will be hoping this result against Palace will be the catalyst for the remainder of their season.

