'It's Another Step' - Graham Potter On Conor Gallagher

IMAGO / PA Images

On Monday, Graham Potter discussed his thought's regarding Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Graham Potter spoke with Chelsea media on Monday regarding the man of the hour, midfielder Conor Gallagher

He first discussed his hope that the 22-year-old will use his late winner against Crystal Palace as a springboard for the rest of his time at Chelsea. 

'I hope it’s the start of a very successful Chelsea career for Conor. He’s a young player who did very well at Crystal Palace last season and now it’s another step for him'.

Conor Gallagher Chelsea Goal vs Crystal Palace

He continued on by both acknowledging that the midfielder's form has left something to be desired thus far at Stamford Bridge but that this is at least partially down to factors outside of his control.

'Like with anything, you have to adapt and the team probably hasn’t performed as well as we could do so far this season in terms of being optimal for each player and playing at our top level'.

Conor Gallagher

Previous manager Thomas Tuchel struggled to identify a role within his system that allowed Gallagher to flourish. 

Potter will be hoping he can find a way to better utilize the midfielder. While on loan at Selhurst Park, he showcased his work rate, something Chelsea could look to lean on in the absence of N'Golo Kante

