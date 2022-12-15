'It's Been A Great Experience' - Omari Hutchinson On Chelsea Camp

In a bid to maintain the fitness levels of those who are not at the World Cup, Chelsea have spent some time in Abu Dhabi as a team. Newcomer Omari Hutchinson discussed the World Cup break at length on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old first mentioned how much he enjoyed the last six weeks and how he believes they will benefit him in the long run.

'It's been a great experience, and getting used to the boys, their culture, and how they are in the building is very good for me and it's going to benefit me in the long run.'

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He finished by expressing his pleasure with how Graham Potter's staff has allowed him to play and pledging to always be giving his all to improve.

'The best really, they've given me the freedom on the pitch, tell me to express myself, so all I could ask for really.'

'Every day I come into Chelsea I just want to work hard, whether that's with the 21s or the first team. I just want to benefit myself and just always working.'

Hutchinson is one for the future at Stamford Bridge and this pause in club action may be the catalyst for him to kick on at his new club.

Read More Chelsea Stories: