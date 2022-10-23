Skip to main content
'It's What It Is' - Cesar Azpilicueta On Fixtures

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta provided his thoughts on the Blues' fixtures following their draw on Saturday.

With a midseason World Cup, it was inevitable that fixtures would pile up quickly for clubs this season. This reality plus several other unforeseen circumstances has heightened this issue. 

Cesar Azpilicueta was asked for his thoughts on Chelsea's fixture scheduling following their 1-1 draw with Manchester United. He was diplomatic in his response but his frustration with it seemed palpable. 

Cesar Azpilicueta vs Manchester United

The Spaniard began by asserting that it is simply something that must be dealt with and not harped on by the Chelsea squad. 

'It’s what it is. It’s something we cannot lose a lot of energy or get mentally weak because of complaints about the schedule. All the effort and energy has to go towards a good recovery.'

Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho

He finished by claiming that they all know what must be done to combat the fixtures coming thick and fast as we approach the festive period. 

'We are all professionals, we know what we can do to get in conditions for games and that’s what we have to do. As soon as games finish, we have all the options for us to recover and tomorrow as well, then we are back on the plane.'

