'One Of The Best' - Declan Rice On Mason Mount

Mason Mount has experienced a fair bit of criticism in recent weeks, so much so that West Ham's Declan Rice felt compelled to stand up for Mount whilst away at the World Cup.

Rice is very familiar with Mount and his abilities, given their time spent together in the Chelsea academy as well as their close relationship off the pitch.

IMAGO / PA Images

Rice began by ensuring fans that Mount is not one to let criticism get to him and that there are reasons Gareth Southgate is a big fan of his.

'I don’t need to talk too much about Mase. He probably just doesn’t fit the agenda of what people want an attacking midfield player to look like in this day and age.'

'He is one of the best players I’ve played with — and I’m not saying that because he’s my best mate. If you see the way he helps the team, I think that’s why Gareth is so keen on him and picks him all the time.'

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

He also mentioned his confusion by fans who doubt Mount, given his statistics and achievements since breaking into the Chelsea first team.

'Sometimes fans, people online, social media, they just don’t like him. For what reason I honestly don’t know. But, look, his numbers for Chelsea are incredible. He’s won the UCL, won the Super Cup, at such a young age…'

The young Englishman will certainly break out of the rut he now finds himself in and will have the support of people like Declan Rice to push him in the process.

