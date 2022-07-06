Skip to main content

‘Real Excitement’ - Pundit Believes Chelsea Should Replace Romelu Lukaku With Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

Could Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo be Chelsea's answer to losing Romelu Lukaku this summer?

With Lukaku leaving Stamford Bridge this summer and joining his old club Inter Milan, Chelsea are in desperate need of a goalscoring striker.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have both proven they don't have a 30+ goal season in them at Chelsea.

One player who definitely has those numbers in him is 37-year-old forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo

This deal doesn't look impossible either with Todd Boehly meeting CR7's agent to talk about a potential deal.

Not everyone is sold on the idea of Ronaldo joining but some pundits and fans think it is exactly what the Blues need next season.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United player Noel Whelan said that Ronaldo would be a good replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

“Look, he scores goals.

“He scores goals in the Premier League, and in the Champions League – and this is the first season he won’t be playing in that competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo

“We want to see the best players in the world in these competitions, and he is certainly still in that bracket.

“The shirt sales he would bring and the marketing tool he would be for Chelsea – he’s perfect to fill the void left by Romelu Lukaku.

“He’d bring a real excitement to the place. He’s got another good season in him, he’s got the desire, drive and passion to play – and that is key.

“You’ve got to commend him for wanting better and wanting to be tested – especially at his age.”

