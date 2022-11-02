Skip to main content
Raheem Sterling Discusses His Favored Position

IMAGO / Colorsport

Raheem Sterling recently discussed his thoughts regarding his best position at Chelsea.

Having started his Chelsea career brightly, Raheem Sterling has struggled for goals of late. This can certainly be excused, as he is still feeling his new club out and also is now working under an entirely new managerial team 

The Englishman recently spoke with Kelly Cates and Ian Wright to discuss his thoughts regarding how to get the most out of his abilities. 

'My best position is winger that's for sure but the manager has his way of playing and not had a full pre-season with us, he was dropped in the middle of a storm really, with time it will all gel nicely.'

Raheem Sterling

The 27-year-old is known for his versatility, having played across the entire front line for extended periods throughout his career. He can be effective in numerous offensive roles, but it seems he prefers to operate from the wing and take defenders on. 

Potter turning around Sterling's form may be the key to how well Chelsea can do this season. The Blues are in desperate need of a consistent source of goals, which is something that a fit and firing Sterling certainly can be, no matter what role he is played in. 

