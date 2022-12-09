'Returning Next Week' - Graham Potter On Eliminated World Cup Players

With the return of Premier League action on the horizon, Chelsea boss Graham Potter went through the plan for the players returning early from the World Cup.

Potter began by discussing the man-management aspect of players returning after being eliminated and the need for time to mentally recover.

'They’ll report back when we return. It’s important after the disappointment of being knocked out that there’s time to psychologically get their heads straight and have a bit of time with their family and friends.'

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The British manager finished giving fans a timeline and expressing his excitement to reunite with his players.

'Then they can come back refreshed, we’ve given the players some time to have a break and to be ready for a tough long second part of the season. They’ll be returning next week and we’re looking forward to seeing everybody.'

Chelsea will look to hit the ground running upon domestic leagues restarting and will need all of their players ready, both mentally and physically.

