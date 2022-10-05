'The Pace Is A Little Bit Different' - Kalidou Koulibaly On The Premier League

The Premier League is not for everyone and many players find it difficult to adjust to. New Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has played well since joining from the Serie A but he too has acknowledged there are stark differences between the leagues.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Champions League fixture, the defender discussed his initial thoughts on the English game.

'The pace is a little bit different than Italian football. But I am really happy to be part of the Premier League, it was my dream. I know it's difficult for foreign players, I knew it, I spoke to a lot of people.'

IMAGO / Sportimage

Following the appointment of Graham Potter, the 31-year-old has yet to make an appearance for his new club. He has stressed he will be patiently waiting and will make sure to seize his opportunity.

'I know when my moment will come, I will be at 100 percent and will give everything for my club. This is the most important. We have a lot of games, I have to be patient. When I get my opportunity to play, I will give everything.'

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

There will be plenty of competition for minutes at center back this season, but there should also be ample opportunity for Koulibaly to play and to impress.

Read More Chelsea Stories