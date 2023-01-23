Skip to main content
'The Team Worked Really Well' - Marc Cucurella On Liverpool Performance

IMAGO / Colorsport

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella spoke regarding his interpretation of Chelsea's draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Given the current state of Liverpool, Chelsea players will be disappointed they did not capitalize on their opportunity on Saturday. That being said, a point is a point, especially away to a rival. 

This sentiment was echoed by Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella when he discussed the match on Sunday. 

The Spaniard made sure to emphasize the importance of keeping a clean sheet as well as the way the team stuck together and played for each other. 

'A clean sheet is very important because it wins you confidence and because then it is more easy to win the game. We could not score but we played well together and I think this is the way because we attack together and we defend together.'

Marc Cucurella

The defender finished by stating that they were potentially unlucky to not find the back of the net but that the hard work they showed can be something to build on in their bid to kickstart their season. 

'We created chances to maybe score one goal and win the three points but the most important is the work of the team. It is always difficult to play at Anfield but we had a lot of personality and the team worked really well.'

