'Time To Rest Up' - Armando Broja Posts Update Following Surgery
Following his unfortunate knee injury during a friendly against Aston Villa, budding striker Armando Broja has undergone a procedure to fix ligament damage in his knee.
It is too soon yet to know how long he will be kept out for following this procedure, but the young Albanian has taken to Instagram with a post that should instill hope in Chelsea fans that he will be back as soon as possible and just as good as before.
'Pleased to say I underwent a successful operation this morning. Time to rest up before starting my road to recovery. Thank you once again to everyone who has sent messages of support🙏🏻💙.'
Broja's loss will be felt in the coming weeks, with the fixtures piling up once club action returns following the World Cup and Chelsea having struggled for goals from their strikers.
The player himself will be disappointed that he has now lost the opportunity to take his claim to a role in Graham Potter's squad this year but he should have ample opportunity to do so next year.
