Timo Werner On What He Would Tell Christopher Nkunku

It has not been made official yet, but all signs point to Christopher Nkunku making the switch from RB Leipzig to Chelsea this upcoming summer. Seeing as he made the same move in the past, Timo Werner was asked what advice he would share with the young Frenchman.

The German came across as very mature in his answers, saying that everyone must make their own decisions and that he can speak to both the highs and the lows one experiences as a footballer.

'Everyone has to make their own experiences. I had a very good first year, the second was so-so. I can tell him about positive and negative experiences should he change.'

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

He also mentioned that playing at Stamford Bridge is very different than what he was used to at Leipzig and that Nkunku must deal with this if he indeed moves to Chelsea.

'At a club like this, you don't play like you do at RB Leipzig because there's more competition - not just on a sporting level, but also on a different level, mentally.'

'You have to deal with that and everyone has to find their own way. That's why it's the wrong approach to give tips to others. Time has changed me a lot.'

Werner's time at Chelsea was not a success but it is refreshing to hear him be introspective about his spell in London rather than bitter.

