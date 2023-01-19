Skip to main content
Timo Werner On What He Would Tell Christopher Nkunku

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

Timo Werner On What He Would Tell Christopher Nkunku

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner discussed what he would tell Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku to expect should he join.

It has not been made official yet, but all signs point to Christopher Nkunku making the switch from RB Leipzig to Chelsea this upcoming summer. Seeing as he made the same move in the past, Timo Werner was asked what advice he would share with the young Frenchman. 

The German came across as very mature in his answers, saying that everyone must make their own decisions and that he can speak to both the highs and the lows one experiences as a footballer. 

'Everyone has to make their own experiences. I had a very good first year, the second was so-so. I can tell him about positive and negative experiences should he change.'

Timo Werner
Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also mentioned that playing at Stamford Bridge is very different than what he was used to at Leipzig and that Nkunku must deal with this if he indeed moves to Chelsea. 

'At a club like this, you don't play like you do at RB Leipzig because there's more competition - not just on a sporting level, but also on a different level, mentally.'

'You have to deal with that and everyone has to find their own way. That's why it's the wrong approach to give tips to others. Time has changed me a lot.'

Werner's time at Chelsea was not a success but it is refreshing to hear him be introspective about his spell in London rather than bitter. 

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Timo Werner
Media

'Don't Misjudge The Time' - Timo Werner On His Time At Chelsea

By Stephen Smith
Kane chomu
Transfer News

Report: Harry Kane To Chelsea Is Unlikely

By Stephen Smith
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Trying For Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Bid £65million For Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Noni Madueke
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Speaking To The Agents Of Noni Madueke

By Dylan McBennett
Alejandro Garnacho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Alejandro Garnacho Set To Sign New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Brighton Want Big Money For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Leading The Race For Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett