'We Are Focusing On Ourselves' - Trevoh Chalobah On World Cup Break

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah discussed Chelsea's current camp in Abu Dhabi and the squad's attitude toward the restart.

The World Cup has offered some of the Chelsea squad an opportunity to rest and recharge ahead of a hectic run of fixtures. Defender Trevoh Chalobah shared his thoughts on the extended break and how the squad is handling it. 

'It’s the longest winter break of the Premier League that I have experienced and it certainly has given us the time to recharge and regroup for the second half of the season.'

'We came on the back of a very hard period and the break provides us with the opportunity to get ready physically and mentally. We had a lot of games and spent a lot of minutes, and we now freshen up and get ready to go again.'

The young defender finished by reassuring fans that the squad is focusing solely on themselves and getting themselves in the best position to get back on track upon restarting club play. 

'We are focusing on ourselves rather than where we are [position-wise] at the moment. That’s the main thing. We want to be up there. We know what we need to do and that’s what we are going to work out during this camp.'

