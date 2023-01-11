Skip to main content
'We Are Not Happy' - Kepa Arrizabalaga On Recent Form

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga discussed his side's recent dip in form.

Wins have been hard to come by for Graham Potter's side of late, something that has not been lost on both the fanbase and the players themselves. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga spoke with Sky Sports recently and offered his thoughts on the recent struggles

The Spaniard began by assuring fans the squad is not happy with their current form and performances and that they recognize that a club the size of Chelsea should not be where they currently sit on the table. 

'We are not happy, of course, we are not happy with the last game and form. We are Chelsea, we have to fight for wins every game to be at the top, to fight for titles. Right now we are far [from that].'

He finished by expressing both his belief that the side is all united in their pursuit of a rebound in form and his hope that the little things not going Chelsea's way currently will in the future. 

'We are fully focused, we are [all] in the same direction - the staff, the club, the players. Sometimes you need some time and little click to start again, and hopefully, we get that soon.'

Following two successive defeats to Manchester City, the Blues take on Fulham this Thursday, looking to right the ship and push themselves up the table. 

