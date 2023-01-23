'We Don't Make The Prices' - Cesar Azpiliueta on Mudryk Transfer

Given the amount of money currently involved regarding Premier League transfers, players seem to be held to higher standards if their fees are large. Mykhailo Mudryk is the latest big-money import and much will be expected of the young Ukrainian.

In an attempt to alleviate the pressure on the forward, Cesar Azpilicueta discussed the current state of the transfer market and why pundits and fans should not be quick to judge players based on the fees spent on them.

'The price tag, I know from the outside it’s there but we players don’t make the prices, it’s a market and when you're in the market, you have competition to get players so I don’t think it has to lie on his shoulders.'

IMAGO / PA Images

The Spaniard finished by saying Mudryk must simply continue to play and showcase his obvious talents and that everything else will fall into place for him to be a pillar of the Chelsea side for years to come.

'He just has to express himself the way he has been doing. It’s great to see his energy and he will be a very important player.'

