Skip to main content
'We Keep On Going' - Kalidou Koulibaly Discusses Managerial Change

IMAGO / PA Images

'We Keep On Going' - Kalidou Koulibaly Discusses Managerial Change

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League fixture, defender Kalidou Koulibaly discussed the arrival of Graham Potter.

Managerial change can be a hard thing for a squad to handle but, according to Kalidou Kouliably, the change from Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter has been smooth thus far. 

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's fixture against AC Milan, the defender first discussed Potter's handling of his appointment. 

'We know when we change trainers, it's tough for the players. Mr Potter spoke to us about what he expects on and off the pitch. We are leading in a good way, we keep on going, working to give everything he wants.'

Kalidou Koulibaly
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 31-year-old finished by describing his hope that his teammates will continue to showcase the abundance of talent that they possess.

'It's tough, but it's the beauty of football. We always have to improve to be the best, we have a lot of talent and big players. We showed a lot of character at the weekend and we hope to show it tomorrow.'

The Senegalese defender joined Chelsea from Napoli this summer and, after being utilized heavily under Tuchel, has yet to feature under Potter. He will be hoping for a run-out against the Italian side on Wednesday, in a bid to impress his new manager. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Giroud 2
Media

'I Hope To Have A Good Welcome' - Olivier Giroud On Return To Stamford Bridge

By Stephen Smith
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Lose N'Golo Kante On A Free Next Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Olivier Giroud
Match Coverage

Olivier Giroud Speaks On His Return To Chelsea In The Champions League

By Dylan McBennett
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interest In Dusan Vlahovic Is Not Significant

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan CEO Speaks On Milan Skriniar Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Monitoring The Situation Of Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs AC Milan Predicted XI: UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley
Kalidou Koulibaly
News

Kalidou Koulibaly Speaks On Champions League Opponent AC Milan

By Connor Dossi-White