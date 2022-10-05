'We Keep On Going' - Kalidou Koulibaly Discusses Managerial Change

Managerial change can be a hard thing for a squad to handle but, according to Kalidou Kouliably, the change from Thomas Tuchel to Graham Potter has been smooth thus far.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's fixture against AC Milan, the defender first discussed Potter's handling of his appointment.

'We know when we change trainers, it's tough for the players. Mr Potter spoke to us about what he expects on and off the pitch. We are leading in a good way, we keep on going, working to give everything he wants.'

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The 31-year-old finished by describing his hope that his teammates will continue to showcase the abundance of talent that they possess.

'It's tough, but it's the beauty of football. We always have to improve to be the best, we have a lot of talent and big players. We showed a lot of character at the weekend and we hope to show it tomorrow.'

The Senegalese defender joined Chelsea from Napoli this summer and, after being utilized heavily under Tuchel, has yet to feature under Potter. He will be hoping for a run-out against the Italian side on Wednesday, in a bid to impress his new manager.

Read More Chelsea Stories