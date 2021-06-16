Antonio Rudiger & Paul Pogba 'Bite' Incident: No Punishment, What Has Been Said

Antonio Rudiger won't face any punishment over his alleged bite on France midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Chelsea defender was caught with his head over Pogba's back during Germany's one nil defeat to France in their Group F opener, and speculative talk suggested Rudiger had bitten the Frenchman.

Pogba was seen reacting unhappily and questioned the referee over the incident, but nothing was done on the pitch. UEFA have looked into the incident and no retrospective action will be taken on Rudiger.

Sipa USA

What Rudiger and Pogba said on the incident

Rudiger: “I should not come close with my mouth to his back, no doubt about it. It looks unfortunate. Paul and I have talked about it as friends after the final whistle.

“And he stated in our little talk and talking to the press that it was no bite, as some viewers first thought it was. Even during the match, the ref told me that he would have punished me if he thought that it was violent conduct.”

Pogba: “We're friends. This was nothing big. I think you saw the TV pictures, this is all over, this belongs to the past, I'm not crying for yellow or red cards for such actions. He nibbled, I think, a little bit on me.

“We've known each other for a long time. I felt it, I told the referee, he takes the decisions and he took the decision. He hasn't received any card and I think it's better like this. I don't want him to be suspended because of this.”

