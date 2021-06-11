Ben Chilwell Tipped to Start for England vs Croatia in Euro 2020 Opener

Sports Illustrated home
Ben Chilwell Tipped to Start for England in Euro 2020 Opener vs Croatia

Jose Mourinho believes Ben Chilwell should start for England in their opening game of the European Championships against Croatia on Sunday.

The 24-year-old is against Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw for a starting spot in the England side and Mourinho thinks the Champions League winner should be starting for Gareth Southgate's side.

Chilwell is coming into the Euros this summer off the back of European glory, which the Blues left-back even admitted himself has given him more confidence heading into the tournament.

And Mourinho is of the mindset that Chilwell should be one of the 11 players picked for their first game of the tournament at the weekend.

What Jose Mourinho said

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Group D opener, Mourinho said: "At left-back I would go with Chilwell," Mourinho told talkSPORT. "I wouldn’t think twice. I’d go with Chilwell.

“I know that he plays normally with Chelsea in a five, but he is intelligent, he covers the space and the diagonals inside very well, he’s dangerous in attack, he’s good in the air and good on set pieces, he can defend well the possible long build up from Croatia on the first phase."

sipa_32749453

Chilwell's competition is Shaw at left-back, but Mourinho explained in more detail why the Manchester United defender shouldn't start for the Three Lions.

He continued: "I think he’s had a good season. Clearly an evolution in terms of emotion and professionalism. But Chilwell has something more, especially with the ball. The way he thinks, he is very calm under pressure.

"I like Chilwell a lot."

