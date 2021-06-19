Frank Lampard & Jose Mourinho Hail Rising Star Billy Gilmour: 'Top top player'

Billy Gilmour picked up the Man of the Match award as Scotland held England to a goalless draw at Wembley and he's earned glowing praise following his performance.

The 20-year-old was handed his first international start for the Scots against England and produced a magnificent display in the middle of midfield.

Despite being taken off in the second half after going toe-to-toe with Chelsea teammate Mason Mount, Gilmour was awarded the Man of the Match award capping off a proud and fine evening for the youngster.

And after his performance, he was deservedly praised across the footballing and outer world.

What did Billy Gilmour say on his performance?

“I was ready, I trained with the squad. To come in and play against England in my first start makes me so proud and to come here and do really well was even better.”



Who has said what about Gilmour's display?

Frank Lampard: "Top top player."

Scotland boss Steve Clarke: "It was nice for Billy to get that start on a big stage and big platform. I have said for a long time, he’s the future of Scottish football, we try to keep a lid on it in the camp but performances like that will do him no harm whatsoever."

Jose Mourinho: "The kid Gilmour in midfield, he made the difference. He was fantastic. He was always moving, he was always showing himself. He wanted the ball. He was turning under pressure, he linked the game much much better."

Andy Robertson: "Right up there. I spoke to him in hotel today and just looked at him and to be fair to Billy nothing fazes him.

"That's why I believe he can have as many caps as he wants for Scotland. He's got a huge future ahead but the here and now is pretty good as well. He was magnificent."

