Billy Gilmour Suffers Major Euro 2020 Blow After Testing Positive for Covid-19

A hammer blow after his Man of the Match performance vs England.

Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19 and will now have to self isolate for 10 days which will see him miss part of Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign.

The 20-year-old will miss Scotland's final group game in Group D against Croatia on Tuesday.

Gilmour was handed his first international start against England on Friday and picked up the Man of the Match award following his stellar midfield display at Wembley.

But he has now contracted the virus which will see him miss their final group match and potentially their last game of the tournament as their participation hangs in the balance.

Gilmour will now go into self-isolation for 10 days which would see him miss the round of 16 if Scotland qualify for the knockout stages of the European Championships this summer.

What Scotland have said

In a statement released on Monday, it read: "The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

It's devastating news for the Scotsman who has been superb this season once again for club and now country. For Gilmour's sake, he will be hoping Scotland can find a win on Tuesday and reach the last eight to ensure his Euro 2020 campaign isn't over.

