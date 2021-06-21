Cesar Azpilicueta Draws Comparisons From Chelsea's Champions League Success to Spain's Slow Euro 2020 Start

Cesar Azpilicueta believes Spain don't need to be concerned about their slow start at the European Championships and has compared it to Chelsea's Champions League success.

Spain are yet to win any of their opening group games in Group E at the Euros. Two draw against Sweden and Poland see them in third place heading into the final matchday against Slovakia.

They have found it difficult to put the ball in the back of the net but Blues captain Azpilicueta is yet to play a single minute at the tournament so far despite his Champions League success last month.

Photo by SIPA USA

Spain need a win against Slovakia to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stages but Azpilicueta has told his teammates not to give up, drawing comparisons to Chelsea's European run.

What Cesar Azpilicueta said

"No team wins the Euros before it starts. The important thing is how it ends and I know this from the Champions League this season.

"This group has the quality and confidence to face the challenges. We come from a couple of games where the result has not been so good and now we have to take it as a new challenge.

"The choice is not to give up, as it was in our case with Chelsea. That makes you learn that you have to fight to the end. This is very long and you all have to move in the same direction."

EFE/Fernando Alvarado/Sipa USA

Marcos Llorente has been preferred at right-back to Azpilicueta so far by Luis Enrique, even though it isn't his natural position. But the Blues defender remains in full support of the manager's selection decisions.

Azpilicueta added: "‘I came with the aim of contributing as much as possible to the team. We have a coaching staff that seeks the best for the team.

"Like Marcos Llorente, I have also had to play in positions other than my usual one. From my position, I can only encourage him, support him and always be on the side of the coach’s decisions.

"The dressing room is really looking forward to the game. We would have liked the situation to be better but we have it in our hands. The best thing about football is depending on yourself and this is what we have. It will be like a knockout match."

