Jorginho and Emerson Crowned Double European Champions Following Euro 2020 Win

Chelsea Pair Become Double European Champions

The pair were crowned Euro 2020 winners.
Chelsea pair Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri became double European Champions after their Italy side beat England in the Euro 2020 Final at Wembley on Sunday 11 July.

Luke Shaw's opener was cancelled out by Leanardo Bonucci before the match went to extra -time, with the Italians coming out victorious in the shoot-out.

Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell all suffered heartbreak as they watched their Blues teammates be crowned double European Champions.

Mason Mount and Jorginho in Euro 2020 Final action

Mason Mount and Jorginho in Euro 2020 Final action

Jorginho and Emerson have become Chelsea's second pair of double European Champions after Juan Mata and Fernando Torres won the Champions League and European Championship for Chelsea and Spain retrospectively, back in 2012.

Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe were named double European Champions in 2016 as only 11 players in history have acheived this feat.

With 17 players in the tournament for Chelsea, the Blues were always likely to see one or more of the team return to Cobham as double European Champions.

The semi-final stage saw seven Chelsea players remain in the competition as Jorginho, Emerson and Italy knocked out Cesar Azpilicueta's Spain whilst England halted Andreas Christensen's chances at being named a double European Champion.

Juan Mata and Fernando Torres were double European Champions in 2012

Juan Mata and Fernando Torres were double European Champions in 2012

With Jorginho acheiving this feat, this conversation for the midfielder to win the Ballon d'Or is hotting up.

Former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri already gave his verdict on the award, whilst another ex-Chelsea manager Antonio Conte shared the sentiment.

Emerson is being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer and with a Euro 2020 win under his belt, we can expect there to be some movement in the coming weeks.

