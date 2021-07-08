Chelsea's English Stars React to Historic Night at Wembley

The Blues are guaranteed at least two winners of the European Championships.

Chelsea's England heroes have taken to social media to react to the Three Lions qualifying for the final of Euro 2020 following a 2-1 victory over Andreas Christensen's Denmark.

Mason Mount was the only Chelsea player to get minutes in the semi-final for England and has been a vital part of Gareth Southgate's side.

Speaking on Instagram, Mount said: "Put yourt hands up if you had a good night... See you Sunday!"

Reece James was on the bench as he watched on whilst his teammates fought for a place in Sunday's final.

The young Blue also took to Instagram following the game to give his verdict on reaching a first European final with his country, following Chelsea's Champions League victory.

James posted: "I love this team. What a night. Final up next..."

Finally, Chelsea's Ben Chilwell celebrated the victory on his social media.

The left-back, who signed for Chelsea at the beginning of last season, said: "What a group. One more game!"

The Englishman is yet to feature at the tournament and hasn't made Southgate's squad for the last couple of games but it is clear to see his importance in the squad, as he is all smiles watching his teammates' success.

Christensen's Denmark put up a good fight but ultimately England were too good as they progressed into the last game of the tournament.

England will play Emerson Palmieri and Jorginho's Italy side in the final on Sunday 11 July with Chelsea guaranteed at least two players winning the tournament.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube