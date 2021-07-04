Chelsea Stars React to Reaching Euro 2020 Semi-Finals

Sports Illustrated home
How the Seven Chelsea Stars Reacted to Reaching Euro 2020 Semi-Finals

Chelsea will have a guaranteed Euro 2020 winner.
Author:
Publish date:

Seven Chelsea players have made it into the semi-finals of the European Championships this summer.

Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri progressed on Friday with Italy to set up a tie against Cesar Azpilicueta's Spain on Tuesday at Wembley.

Then four more on Saturday booked their place in the last four. Andreas Christensen and Denmark got past Czech Republic, while England thrashed Ukraine four nil in Rome. 

sipa_33900675

Here's how the Blues stars reacted to reaching the semi-finals.

Jorginho

"Let's go Italy. The dream continues." - Instagram

Emerson Palmieri

"Always together! The dream continues!" - Twitter

Cesar Azpilicueta

"To the semi-finals fighting until the end!" - Instagram

Andreas Christensen

"ForDanmark" - Instagram

Mason Mount: 

"When in Rome..." - Twitter

Ben Chilwell

He is to put anything on social media regarding the win. Gareth Southgate praised the Chelsea defender following a lack of game time at the tournament.  

Reece James

"Heading to the semi finals." - Twitter

