Chelsea's Double European Champions Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri Celebrate Win on Social Media

Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri have taken to social media to celebrate their victory.

Chelsea pair Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri were crowned double European Champions following Italy's Euro 2020 Final victory against England at Wembley on Sunday 11 July.

The match was decided by a penalty shoot-out, with Jordan Pickford denying Jorginho but being unable to bring the trophy home to England.

The Chelsea duo have taken to social media to express their delight at the win.

Taking to Instagram, Jorginho - whose performances have started potential Ballon d'Or shouts - said: "It's coming to Rome", joking about England fans believing that football was 'coming home' this summer.

Jorginho was impressive yet again in the final, controlling much of the play as his side had 71% possession in the second half against England.

The midfielder may have missed a trademark penalty but it did not matter as his side came out 3-2 winners in the shootout.

Emerson, is linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, also took to Instagram to express his delight with winning the trophy.

He said: "This cup is for all you Italians! Enjoy, because we deserve it. WE ARE EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS."

It remains to be seen where Emerson will be playing his football next season, with strong rumours of a return to Italy where he played at AS Roma.

His performances in the Euro 2020 semi-final and final will have attracted interest from several clubs as the Blues look to offload the full-back.

