Andreas Christensen Hoping for more 'Good Memories' at Wembley as Denmark Face England

Chelsea and Denmark defender Andreas Christensen is hoping for more good memories at Wembley ahead of his coutrie's Euro 2020 semi-final against England.

Christensen was part of the 2018 Chelsea side to lift the FA Cup at Wembley under Antonio Conte and is hoping for more of the same with both the semi-final and final taking place in England.

Speaking ahead of the game, Christensen believed that his Danish side have a plan for Chelsea-linked Harry Kane and hoped for more good memories.

Christensen has been in impressive form for Denmark Photo by DIRK WAEM/Belga/Sipa USA

Christensen will face off against club team-mates Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James as the sides go head to head, with the defender admitting that he has kept in contact with Mount ahead of the game.

When asked about Denmark's chances, Christensen said: “I feel like we have the qualities to play against everyone. As a team, I would not say they are that much better.”

The defender continued to explain how he is relishing the opportunity to come up against Tottenham's Kane, whom he has faced in on several occassions in heated affairs at club level.

"We know his qualities and everyone has an idea of what we can do to stop him,” said the Dane.

Christensen scored a fabulous goal for Denmark against Russia Grigory Dukor/TASS/Sipa USA

“Pierre-Emile (Hojbjerg) also knows him and it may be that he can share some things. All players have their habits and we must take advantage of them. He is good with his feet and he is one of the best finishers in football. I react a lot on instinct. He is very big, so it is hard to get into his body, but he also has great qualities with his feet, so you should not get too close either.”

When asked about playing at Wembley, a stadium that Christensen is familiar with, the Chelsea defender admitted that he is happy to be playing in London.

“Wembley is a stadium for big games. I have good and bad memories from there.

“We’re going to be outnumbered, but we are happy and we try to be as calm as we can. We have shown that we have the quality to play against the best.” Christensen admitted.

“They have a lot of support but also a lot of pressure on them.”

