Christian Pulisic & Tammy Abraham React to Jorginho's Ice Cold Penalty for Italy During Euro 2020 Win Over Spain

Many were left very impressed by his calmness.

Several Chelsea players have reacted to Jorginho's stunningly cool penalty which saw Italy move into the European Championships final.

The 29-year-old scored the final, and decisive penalty to seal a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Spain at Wembley on Tuesday night to set up a final clash against England or Denmark.

It was calmness personified, stone cold, from the Chelsea and Italy midfielder. When the pressure was on, he stepped up and in a 'hop, skip, and a jump' style he passed it into the corner to send the Azzurri into jubilation at Wembley.

Watch the winning penalty here.

(Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

It ended 1-1 after 90 minutes after Alvaro Morata cancelled out Federico Chiesa's excellent opener.

Jorginho left a great impression once again, another superb display from the Chelsea star, and his penalty caught the eye of his club teammates.

What was said?

Pulisic reacted and wrote on his Instagram story: "Nice and calm papai. Great tournament from both teams."

Instagram: cmpulisic/Christian Pulisic

Abraham also weighed in on his Blues teammates and had no doubts that he would finish the tie at Wembley. He said: "Of course he scoressss!"

What did Jorginho say on the penalty?

“When you take the kick, you feel this weight fall off your shoulders! I tried to forget everything around me, focus on what I’d trained to do, took a deep breath and got on with it."

He added: "It was a struggle against a great team that made us run so hard, we knew we’d have to suffer, but we believed to the end and in my view deserved to win."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube