England Euro 2020 Boost: Mount & Chilwell Return to Training Ahead of Quarters Following Isolation

The pair will be available once again to face Ukraine on Saturday in Rome.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell returned to England training following their 2-0 win over Germany in the Round of 16 of the European Championships.

The duo had been isolating after Chelsea teammates Billy Gilmour contracted Covid-19 earlier this month. They both came out of isolation on Tuesday at midnight (morning) but neither featured at Wembley during the Three Lions' 2-0 victory against Germany to set up a tie against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday in the quarter-finals

England are now preparing for the clash in Italy and the Standard have reported Mount and Chilwell are back in team training ahead of the last-eight fixture.

Mount is more likely to return to the side on Saturday, while Chilwell has seen Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier preferred on the left side of defence.

What was said after the Germany win?

Mason Mount took to Twitter post-match and wrote: "Wembley was rocking, what a performance from the lads.. Unbelievable fans!"

Chilwell added: "What a day!"

Manager Gareth Southgate now sees his side just two wins away from the final on July 11. England have a favourable run heading to the final but they can't afford to get complacent with Ukraine waiting in the wings at the weekend.

Southgate said: "The performance was really important. We were playing a team with four World Cup winners, a manager who has had an incredible career with Germany. I have huge respect for what he's done.

"We know there have always been questions about us against big teams and we knew Germany, with their experience, would dictate certain parts of the game.

"We will always have passion and heart but we also had brains. We pressed at the right moment, the forwards picked the right moments to go and stay, we found a balance of being brave with the ball and keeping possession in our own half and right moments to go quickly and counter. That was a real step forward for us."

