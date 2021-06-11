Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Friday 11 June

Two Chelsea stars could feature in the opening game of the European Championships on Friday night.

The competition which will last a whole month will commence on Friday evening when 24 teams will battle it out to be Europe's best.

Chelsea will have 17 players at the tournament which takes place all over Europe.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Which Chelsea players are involved on Friday 11 June?

Emerson Palmieri and Jorginho are the only two possible Blues stars who could feature on Friday.

Italy face Turkey in the opening match of Euro 2020 in Group A at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Details of the game

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

When: Friday 11 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Squads

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

Turkey

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır, Mert Günok, Uğurcan Çakır

Defenders: Zeki Çelik, Çağlar Söyüncü , Kaan Ayhan, Merih Demiral, Mert Müldür, Ozan Kabak, Rıdvan Yılmaz, Umut Meraş

Midfielders: Yusuf Yazıcı, Dorukhan Toköz, İrfan Can Kahveci, Okay Yokuşlu, Orkun Kökçü, Ozan Tufan, Taylan Antalyalı, Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Forwards: Burak Yılmaz, Cengiz Ünder, Enes Ünal, Abdülkadir Ömür, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu, Kenan Karaman

