Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Friday 18 June

The Championships started exactly a week a go.
Author:
Publish date:

Five Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Friday in the European Championships.

Andreas Christensen was involved on Thursday for Denmark when they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Belgium. Michy Batshuayi was left on the bench as an unused substitute. Roberto Martinez's side overcame a one nil deficit to claim all three points. 

And five more Blues could feature on Friday at the Championships.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Friday 18 June?

Croatia vs Czech Republic | Group D - Matchday 2

Player/s: Mateo Kovacic

Details of the game

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

When: Friday 18 June

Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

England vs Scotland | Group D - Matchday 2

Player/s: Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount / Billy Gilmour

Details of the game

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England

When: Friday 18 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Friday 18 June

