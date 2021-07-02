Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Friday 2nd July
Up to four Chelsea players could feature in the first round of the Quarter Finals today.
Cesar Azpilicueta's Spain are in action first, whilst Michy Batshuayi could feature as Belgium take on Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri and Italy.
Each side will be playing for a place in the Euro 2020 Semi-Finals.
Which Chelsea players are involved on Friday 2nd July?
Spain vs Switzerland | Quarter Final
Player/s: Cesar Azpilicueta
Details of the game
Where: Saint-Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia
When: Friday 2nd July
Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.
Belgium vs Italy | Quarter Final
Player/s: Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner
Details of the game
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
When: Friday 2nd July
Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on BBC iPlayer.
