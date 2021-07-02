Sports Illustrated home
Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Friday 2nd July

Both games could see Chelsea players representing their nations.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Up to four Chelsea players could feature in the first round of the Quarter Finals today.

Cesar Azpilicueta's Spain are in action first, whilst Michy Batshuayi could feature as Belgium take on Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri and Italy.

Each side will be playing for a place in the Euro 2020 Semi-Finals.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Friday 2nd July?

Spain vs Switzerland | Quarter Final

Player/s: Cesar Azpilicueta

Details of the game

Where: Saint-Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia

When: Friday 2nd July

Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV 1 for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Belgium vs Italy | Quarter Final

Player/s: Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Details of the game

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

When: Friday 2nd July

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on BBC iPlayer.

