Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Monday 14 June

It's day four of the Championships.

Two Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Monday in the European Championships.

Sunday saw Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic battle it out at Wembley - England came out on top against Croatia with a 1-0 victory. Mount shone for the Three Lions, while Ben Chilwell was left out of the squad and Reece James was an unused substitute.

The final group games of matchday 1 are starting to be played and finished with the first week of the tournament over half way complete.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Monday 14 June?



Scotland vs Czech Republic | Group D - Matchday 1

Player/s: Billy Gilmour

Details of the game

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

When: Monday 14 June

Time: Kick-off is at 2pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Spain vs Sweden | Group E - Matchday 1

Player/s: Cesar Azpilicueta

Details of the game

Where: Estadio Olimpico, Seville, Spain

When: Monday 14 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

