Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Monday 14 June
Two Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Monday in the European Championships.
Sunday saw Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic battle it out at Wembley - England came out on top against Croatia with a 1-0 victory. Mount shone for the Three Lions, while Ben Chilwell was left out of the squad and Reece James was an unused substitute.
The final group games of matchday 1 are starting to be played and finished with the first week of the tournament over half way complete.
Which Chelsea players are involved on Monday 14 June?
Scotland vs Czech Republic | Group D - Matchday 1
Player/s: Billy Gilmour
Details of the game
Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland
When: Monday 14 June
Time: Kick-off is at 2pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
Spain vs Sweden | Group E - Matchday 1
Player/s: Cesar Azpilicueta
Details of the game
Where: Estadio Olimpico, Seville, Spain
When: Monday 14 June
Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.
