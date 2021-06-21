Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Monday 21 June

Matchday three is in full swing.

Two Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Monday in the European Championships.

Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri both started in Italy's one nil win over Wales in Group A to secure top spot. Ethan Ampadu started for Wales but was shown a straight red, however Wales do progress into the last-16.

And two more Blues could feature on Monday at the Euros as the final group games start to be played.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Monday 21 June?



Finland vs Belgium | Group B - Matchday 3

Player/s: Michy Batshuayi

Details of the game

Where: Saint-Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia

When: Monday 21 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Russia vs Denmark | Group B - Matchday 3

Player/s: Andreas Christensen

Details of the game

Where: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

When: Monday 21 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC Two for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

