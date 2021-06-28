Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Monday 28 June
Five Chelsea stars could feature on Monday at the European Championships as two games are set to take place.
Michy Batshuayi and Belgium progressed into the quarter-finals after a narrow one nil victory over holders Portugal in Seville.
Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta will go head-to-head on Monday when Croatia face Spain. France also take on Switzerland which could see three Blues involved.
Which Chelsea players are involved on Monday 28 June?
Croatia vs Spain | Round of 16
Player/s: Mateo Kovacic / Cesar Azpilicueta
Details of the game
Where: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
When: Monday 28 June
Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on ITV One for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.
France vs Switzerland | Round of 16
Player/s: Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud
Details of the game
Where: National Arena, Bucharest, Romania
When: Monday 28 June
Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).
Watch: The game is live on ITV One for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.
