Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Saturday 12 June

It's day two of the tournament after Italy opened up the Championships with a win.

Three Chelsea stars could feature for their countries on Saturday in the European Championships.

Day two gets underway with three games after Italy saw off Turkey with a three nil victory, which Jorginho starred in, while Emerson Palmieri remained on the bench.

After just the one game on the opening night, there is three games taking place across Saturday as the tournament gets into full swing.

There are a total of 17 Chelsea players at the tournament this summer - the most of any club.

Which Chelsea players are involved on Saturday 12 June?

Wales vs Switzerland | Group A - Matchday 1

Player/s: Ethan Ampadu

Details of the game

Where: Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

When: Saturday 12 June

Time: Kick-off is at 2pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Denmark vs Finland | Group B - Matchday 1

Player/s: Andreas Christensen

Details of the game

Where: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

When: Saturday 12 June

Time: Kick-off is at 5pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on BBC One for UK viewers, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

Belgium vs Russia | Group B - Matchday 1

Player/s: Michy Batshuayi

Details of the game

Where: Gazprom Arena, St Petersburg, Russia

When: Saturday 12 June

Time: Kick-off is at 8pm (BST).

Watch: The game is live on ITV for UK viewers, as well as on the ITV Hub.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube